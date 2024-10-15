Shiv Texchem share price lists with strong 44% premium at ₹239 on the BSE SME

  • Shiv Texchem share price listed with a strong 44% premium at 239 on the BSE SME on Tuesday. The IPO had received a strong response and GMP indicated good listing gains

Ujjval Jauhari
Published15 Oct 2024, 10:04 AM IST
Trade Now
Shiv Texchem share price list on the BSE SME
Shiv Texchem share price list on the BSE SME(https://shivtexchem.com/)

Shiv Texchem share price listed with a strong 44% premium at 239 on the BSE SME on Tuesday.

The subscription received by the IPO and the GMP had indicated towards a good listing gains

The initial public offer of Shiv Texchem had received strong response being subscribed 156.55 times. By October 10, 2024 (Day 3), the public issue had been subscribed 68.27 times in the retail category, 86.70 times in the QIB category, and 455.58 times in the NII category.156.55 times were subscribers to the Shiv Texchem IPO. By October 10, 2024 (Day 3), the public issue had been subscribed 68.27 times in the retail category, 86.70 times in the QIB category, and 455.58 times in the NII category.

Also Read | Hyundai Motor IPO Live Updates: GMP falls ahead of opening

The GMP for Shiv Texchem IPO stood at 65 according to data from Investorgain.com. This implies that the shares of Shiv Texchem IPO can be purchased for 65 more than the issue price in the grey market.

Also Read | Stock market today: 5 stocks to buy on Tuesday — October 15

After the subscription period ended, Shiv Texchem IPO GMP dropped to 65 from 74, however still indicated strong listing gains. According to the current GMP, investors of Shiv Texchem IPO anticipate that the company's shares will list at 231 apiece, which represents a 39.16% premium over the upper end of the issue price of 166.

Shiv Texchem IPO is a book built issue of 101.35 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 61.06 lakh shares.

Shiv Texchem intends to use the proceeds from the IPO towards meeting its long-term working capital requirements; and General Corporate Purposes.

Since being established in 2005, Shiv Texchem Limited has been importing and distributing secondary and tertiary chemicals based on hydrocarbons, which are crucial raw materials for a wide range of industries.

The registrar for the Shiv Texchem IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd, and the book running lead manager is Vivro Financial Services Private Limited.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Oct 2024, 10:04 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsShiv Texchem share price lists with strong 44% premium at ₹239 on the BSE SME

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

156.00
10:31 AM | 15 OCT 2024
-2.3 (-1.45%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

168.10
10:31 AM | 15 OCT 2024
2.7 (1.63%)

Tata Power share price

466.65
10:31 AM | 15 OCT 2024
4.3 (0.93%)

Bandhan Bank share price

195.50
10:30 AM | 15 OCT 2024
-4.4 (-2.2%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

1,037.00
10:27 AM | 15 OCT 2024
38.75 (3.88%)

Infosys share price

1,963.80
10:27 AM | 15 OCT 2024
5.1 (0.26%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,859.75
10:27 AM | 15 OCT 2024
3.75 (0.2%)

Divis Laboratories share price

6,190.20
10:27 AM | 15 OCT 2024
-22.65 (-0.36%)
More from 52 Week High

Oil India share price

568.00
10:27 AM | 15 OCT 2024
-18.1 (-3.09%)

Indian Energy Exchange share price

191.25
10:27 AM | 15 OCT 2024
-4.6 (-2.35%)

Just Dial share price

1,231.05
10:26 AM | 15 OCT 2024
-29.15 (-2.31%)

Natco Pharma share price

1,386.65
10:27 AM | 15 OCT 2024
-32.7 (-2.3%)
More from Top Losers

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

881.45
10:27 AM | 15 OCT 2024
55.9 (6.77%)

Network 18 Media & Investments share price

84.15
10:27 AM | 15 OCT 2024
5.12 (6.48%)

Sunteck Realty share price

589.40
10:27 AM | 15 OCT 2024
35.3 (6.37%)

Aegis Logis share price

710.05
10:27 AM | 15 OCT 2024
33.4 (4.94%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,625.00-50.00
    Chennai
    77,631.00-50.00
    Delhi
    77,783.00-50.00
    Kolkata
    77,635.00-50.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.