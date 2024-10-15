Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Shiv Texchem share price lists with strong 44% premium at 239 on the BSE SME

Shiv Texchem share price lists with strong 44% premium at ₹239 on the BSE SME

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Shiv Texchem share price listed with a strong 44% premium at 239 on the BSE SME on Tuesday. The IPO had received a strong response and GMP indicated good listing gains

Shiv Texchem share price list on the BSE SME

Shiv Texchem share price listed with a strong 44% premium at 239 on the BSE SME on Tuesday.

The subscription received by the IPO and the GMP had indicated towards a good listing gains

The initial public offer of Shiv Texchem had received strong response being subscribed 156.55 times. By October 10, 2024 (Day 3), the public issue had been subscribed 68.27 times in the retail category, 86.70 times in the QIB category, and 455.58 times in the NII category.156.55 times were subscribers to the Shiv Texchem IPO. By October 10, 2024 (Day 3), the public issue had been subscribed 68.27 times in the retail category, 86.70 times in the QIB category, and 455.58 times in the NII category.

The GMP for Shiv Texchem IPO stood at 65 according to data from Investorgain.com. This implies that the shares of Shiv Texchem IPO can be purchased for 65 more than the issue price in the grey market.

After the subscription period ended, Shiv Texchem IPO GMP dropped to 65 from 74, however still indicated strong listing gains. According to the current GMP, investors of Shiv Texchem IPO anticipate that the company's shares will list at 231 apiece, which represents a 39.16% premium over the upper end of the issue price of 166.

Shiv Texchem IPO is a book built issue of 101.35 crores. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 61.06 lakh shares.

Shiv Texchem intends to use the proceeds from the IPO towards meeting its long-term working capital requirements; and General Corporate Purposes.

Since being established in 2005, Shiv Texchem Limited has been importing and distributing secondary and tertiary chemicals based on hydrocarbons, which are crucial raw materials for a wide range of industries.

The registrar for the Shiv Texchem IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd, and the book running lead manager is Vivro Financial Services Private Limited.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
