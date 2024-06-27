Shivalic Power Control IPO allotment to be out soon: Here's how to check allotment status as focus shifts to listing
Shivalic Power Control IPO allotment is likely to be out soon. The Initial Public offer opened for subscription on Monday 24 June, 2024, closed on Wednesday 26 June'2024. Here's how to check allotment status as focus shifts to listing
Shivalic Power Control IPO: The allotment for the issue is likely to be out soon. The Initial Public offer opened for subscription on Monday 24 June, 2024, closed on Wednesday 26 June'2024 received a strong response being subscribed 257.24 times. By June 26, 2024 (Day 3), the public issue had been subscribed 230.14 times in the retail category, 170.32 times in the QIB category, and 436.37 times in the NII category. Monday, July 1, 2024, is the tentative date set for the listing of Shivalic Power Control IPO on NSE SME.
