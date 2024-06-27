Shivalic Power Control IPO: The allotment for the issue is likely to be out soon. The Initial Public offer opened for subscription on Monday 24 June, 2024, closed on Wednesday 26 June'2024 received a strong response being subscribed 257.24 times. By June 26, 2024 (Day 3), the public issue had been subscribed 230.14 times in the retail category, 170.32 times in the QIB category, and 436.37 times in the NII category. Monday, July 1, 2024, is the tentative date set for the listing of Shivalic Power Control IPO on NSE SME.

Here's how to check allotment status as focus shifts to listing

Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar for the Shivalic Power Control IPO. The investors thereby can check the allotment status on the website of Skyline Financial Services or they can also check allotment status on the NSE website . Here's how

Visit the Website of Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd at :

https://www.skylinerta.com/display_ipo_rightissue_allotment.php

Step 1- Locate and Choose "Check Application Status" from the drop-down menu after finding the area.

Step 2- Select the company name i.e “Shivalic Power Control Ltd" in the dropdown window. The company name will only appear once the allotment has been finalised.

Step 3- Select any one of the options, from either the Application number or the Demat Account number, or the PAN ID.

Step 4- Enter Search.

Or

In a similar manner, the investors can check the NSE website that also allows investors to check and know their allotment status.

Shivalic Power Control IPO GMP or Grey Market premium

The current grey market market premium (GMP) for Shivalic Power Control's initial public offering (IPO) is ₹75 per share, according to data from Investorgains.com.

Accordingly, the equity shares of Shivalic Power Control's initial public offering (IPO) are selling for ₹275 on the grey market, which is 175% more than the ₹100 share issuance price.

