Shivalic Power Control IPO day1: Check subscription status , GMP, key dates and all you need to know
Shivalic Power Control IPO day1: The Initial Public offer opened for subscription today. i.e 24 June, 2024 and will remain open till 26 June'2024. The issue received a good response being subscribe 8.42 times on day1 by 5:00 PM. Check for GMP, key dates and all you need to know
Shivalic Power Control IPO day1: The Initial Public offer opened for investors subscription today. i.e 24 June, 2024, will remain available for subscription till 26 June'2024. The SME (small and Medium Enterprises) IPO was subscribed more than 8 times on day 1
