Shivalic Power Control IPO DRHP is out: To issue 64,32,000 Equity shares of face value of ₹10 each.
Shivalic Power Control IPO: As per DRHP for Shivalic Power Control IPO, it plans issuing 64,32,000 Equity shares of face value of ₹10 each. The fund will be used by the company for meeting working capital requirements, funding expansions, inorganic growth and general corporate purposes.
Shivalic Power Control Ltd IPO: Shivalic Power Control Ltd is planning to launch its public issue where it will be issuing 64,32,000 Equity shares of face value of ₹10 each.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message