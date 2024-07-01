Shivalic Power Control share price lists with a stellar 211% premium at ₹311 on the NSE SME

  Shivalic Power Control share price listed with a stellar 211% premium at ₹311 on the NSE SME on Monday. The Initial Public offer that opened for subscription on Monday 24 June, 2024, closed on Wednesday 26 June'2024, received a strong response being subscribed more than 257 times

Livemint, Edited By Ujjval Jauhari
First Published10:08 AM IST
Shivalic Power Control share price listed with a stellar premium at ₹311 on the NSE SME on Monday.
Shivalic Power Control share price listed with a stellar premium at ₹311 on the NSE SME on Monday.(Photo: Company Website)

Shivalic Power Control share price listed with a stellar 211% premium at 311 on the NSE SME on Monday. The Initial Public offer that opened for subscription on Monday 24 June, 2024, closed on Wednesday 26 June'2024 had received a strong response being subscribed more than 257 times.

It was not only the strong subscription but high grey market premium that had indicated towards strong listing and investors were anticipating handsome listing gains

The grey market market premium (GMP) for Shivalic Power Control's initial public offering as per data from Investorgains.com. stood at   225 per share, 

The same had indicated that the equity shares of Shivalic Power Control's initial public offering were selling for 325 on the grey market, which was  225% more than the 100 share issuance price.

 

 

 

 

 

 

(more to come)

