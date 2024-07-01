Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Shivalic Power Control share price lists with a stellar 211% premium at 311 on the NSE SME

Shivalic Power Control share price lists with a stellar 211% premium at ₹311 on the NSE SME

Livemint ,Edited By Ujjval Jauhari

  • Shivalic Power Control share price listed with a stellar 211% premium at 311 on the NSE SME on Monday. The Initial Public offer that opened for subscription on Monday 24 June, 2024, closed on Wednesday 26 June'2024, received a strong response being subscribed more than 257 times

Shivalic Power Control share price listed with a stellar premium at 311 on the NSE SME on Monday.

Shivalic Power Control share price listed with a stellar 211% premium at 311 on the NSE SME on Monday. The Initial Public offer that opened for subscription on Monday 24 June, 2024, closed on Wednesday 26 June'2024 had received a strong response being subscribed more than 257 times.

It was not only the strong subscription but high grey market premium that had indicated towards strong listing and investors were anticipating handsome listing gains

The grey market market premium (GMP) for Shivalic Power Control's initial public offering as per data from Investorgains.com. stood at 225 per share,

The same had indicated that the equity shares of Shivalic Power Control's initial public offering were selling for 325 on the grey market, which was 225% more than the 100 share issuance price.

(more to come)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.