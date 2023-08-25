Shoppers Stop share price cracks over 11% as firm's MD, CEO Venu Nair resigns

Shoppers Stop share price cracks over 11% as firm's MD, CEO Venu Nair resigns2 min read 25 Aug 2023, 11:54 AM IST
Shoppers Stop share price: Shares of Shoppers Stop hit their 52-week high of ₹889.75 on BSE on August 9, 2023. As of August 24 close, the stock has gained 14.5 per cent in the current calendar year so far against a 7 per cent gain in the equity benchmark Sensex.
Shoppers Stop share price cracked over 11 per cent in morning trade on BSE on Friday (August 25) a day after the company said the company's managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) Venu Nair resigned from his position. Shares of the company opened at ₹799.85 against the previous close of ₹811.45 and plunged 11.34 per cent to the level of ₹719.45 in trade soon. Around 11:45 am, the stock was trading at ₹724.65, down 10.70 per cent, on BSE.
