Shoppers Stop share price gains 5% after Q4 results. Here's what technical analysts say
Shoppers Stop share price surged over 5% on strong Q4 results, with a 62.55% jump in net profit. Revenue from operations increased to ₹1,046.34 crore. CEO aims to improve margins and customer experience.
Shoppers Stop share price surged over 5% on Tuesday's session following the company's announcement of a 62.55% jump in its consolidated net profit, which came in at ₹23.18 crore for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2024. According to a regulatory filing from Shoppers Stop, the firm reported a consolidated net profit of ₹14.26 crore at the same time last year. Shoppers Stop share price today opened at ₹730.25 apiece on BSE, the stock hit an intraday high of ₹750 and an intraday low of ₹707.35.
