Shoppers Stop shares surge 15% ahead of Q2 2026 results tomorrow | What should investors watch next?

Shoppers Stop share price surged 15% on Thursday, 15 October, amid upbeat sentiment in the broader stock market and ahead of the company’s Q2 FY27 results, scheduled for Friday, 16 October.
In an exchange filing, the company said its board of directors will meet on 16 October to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half-year ended 30 September 2026.
Ahead of the results, HDFC Securities expects Shoppers Stop’s revenue to grow around 7% year-on-year to ₹1,260 crore. The brokerage has built in a gross margin of 39%, down around 20 basis points year-on-year, and a pre-Ind AS EBITDA margin of 2%.
Investors will also track the management’s commentary on demand trends and the company’s expansion strategy for further cues on its growth outlook.
Shoppers Stop share price today opened at ₹385.05 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹430.95 per share, and an intraday low of ₹382.15 per share.
Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at My Advisor Alpha, said Shoppers Stop shares are witnessing strong momentum, rising more than 14% on heavy volumes. He noted that the stock has faced strong resistance around ₹440 in the past. A decisive breakout above this level could trigger further gains towards ₹480–500, while ₹400 remains a key support level.
Virat Jagad, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, said Shoppers Stop surged 14.43% to ₹427.10, forming a strong bullish candle backed by a sharp spike in trading volumes. The stock has moved above its key moving averages, signalling improving bullish momentum. The RSI at 62.28 also supports the positive outlook. He placed immediate resistance at ₹430–440 and support at ₹392–395.
Shoppers Stop reported a narrowing of its consolidated net loss to ₹14.25 crore in the April-June quarter of FY27, compared with a loss of ₹15.74 crore in the corresponding period last year, according to a regulatory filing.
The retailer’s revenue from operations rose 11.22% year-on-year to ₹1,291.41 crore in the June quarter, from ₹1,161.08 crore a year earlier. Total income, including other income, increased 10.73% to ₹1,296.83 crore.
Total expenses rose 10.38% year-on-year to ₹1,315.86 crore during the quarter.
On the expansion front, Shoppers Stop opened eight new stores in the June quarter, including two department stores, four beauty stores and two outlets under its affordable retail format, INTUNE. The company invested ₹44 crore in these additions.
Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of the expert, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.
Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players. <br><br> At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors. <br><br> Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation. <br><br> Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.
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