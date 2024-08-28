Shoppers Stop stock rises 5% following partnership with Hollywood makeup brand Max Factor

Shoppers Stop's share price rose by nearly 5 per cent in trading on August 28, following the announcement of a strategic partnership with the Hollywood makeup brand Max Factor.

The stock, which had been declining for four consecutive days, reached an intraday high of ₹819 per share on the NSE, marking a 4.23 per cent increase.

The share price experienced an upward trend following Max Factor's announcement of its entry into the brick-and-mortar retail sector in India. This move was facilitated through a strategic partnership between House of Beauty and Shoppers Stop.

The retail firm highlighted in a stock exchange filing that the collaboration with House of Beauty is a significant milestone, leveraging Shoppers Stop’s vast retail network and customer base.

Also Read | Nifty 50 hits fresh record high, ends in the green for 10th consecutive session

House of Beauty is a modern, specialty beauty company in India that introduces international and cult beauty brands to the contemporary Indian consumer.

Max Factor plans to expand its presence in India by the end of the year, increasing its availability to 70 Shoppers Stop outlets, thereby ensuring greater reach and accessibility in key cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

"We believe this partnership will not only elevate the beauty retail landscape in India but also foster a loyal community of beauty enthusiasts, driving long-term growth and success," said Biju Kassim, CEO Beauty, Shoppers Stop.

Also Read | NBCC stock skyrockets 18% to hit record high as company considers bonus shares

Shoppers Stop stock performance Shoppers Stop stock has yielded impressive multibagger returns of 235.08 percent over the past three years, outpacing the Sensex, which grew by 46.04 percent during the same period.