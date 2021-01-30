Short sellers face end of an era as rookies rule Wall Street

Few on Main Street or in corporate America, who see short sellers as detestable vultures with dubious practices, are shedding many tears, of course. Yet some investors, who say shorts serve to police the markets, might be. Time and again, short sellers, who practice the risky art of selling borrowed stocks to buy them back at lower prices, have been seen as a critical antidote to sniff out fraudulent companies, those with questionable accounting and business plans, or just to keep valuations under check. Enron is the most notable example.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}