Short sellers feel the pain in stock market’s 2023 rally5 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 06:03 PM IST
Highly shorted shares are beating the S&P 500 this year, and short sellers are down by $81 billion
The market’s comeback in 2023 has been very bad news for one group: short sellers.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×