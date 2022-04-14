Short-term trading: How to master it in 3 ways

Breakout Trading: The Breakout Trading approach is another popular approach that mostly resonates with short-term trading practice. In this, a trader will enter the market whenever there is a sudden shift in trends. Whenever volatility is triggered, a trader will enter exactly at the point to ride the wave and maximize the returns. In Breakthrough trading, the key parameter scrutinized is MFI (Money Flow Index) which determines the amount of capital inflow and outflow into an asset time over a period of time.

