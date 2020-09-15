Should 5% tax on foreign transfers discourage you from investing in US stocks?

Some basics first. LRS allows a person to remit up to $250,000 (around ₹1.83 crore at an exchange rate of 73.50) in a financial year for expenses such as travel and education, as well as capital account transactions like investing in the foreign stock markets. From next months and onwards, a tax will be collected at source on foreign remittances above ₹7 lakh. It is important to note that the tax is applicable only on the payer, and not on the recipient. The payer will get a TCS certificate and can claim a refund while filing the annual IT returns.