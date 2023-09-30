Should Indian stock market investors worry about US shutdown — explained
Experts expect short-term impact on US stocks and global bourses, but Indian market to remain least affected due to stock market holiday falling on Monday
US shutdown: Amid buzz of partial US shutdown on 1st October 2023, Indian stock market opened with an upside gap and went on to extend its early morning gains further. However, it witnessed sharp correction in the last hour of Friday session, but it wasn't enough to drag Indian indices in red zone gain. However, stock market experts are of the opinion that in case, US government shutdown happens, especially after the Republican Party's latest stance, US stocks may witness some selling pressure for very short term.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started