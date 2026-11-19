The government’s initiatives focused on manufacturing military equipment domestically and modernising the armed forces have been the biggest drivers of this growth.
The government’s initiatives focused on manufacturing military equipment domestically and modernising the armed forces have been the biggest drivers of this growth.
This trend is reflected in the stock market. Many defence stocks have surged in recent years.
One such small-cap engineering stock is Apollo Micro Systems Ltd.
The company is a pioneer in the design, development, assembly and testing of ruggedised, custom-built electronic hardware and software solutions for mission-critical applications.
In this editorial, we will discuss the pros and cons of investing in the stock.
Pros
Industry position: Apollo Micro Systems, based in Hyderabad, is an engineering company that offers end-to-end design, assembly and testing services using state-of-the-art technologies. The company also offers product life cycle support.
Established in 1985, it was a pioneer in the design, development, and assembly of custom-built electronics and electro-mechanical solutions.
Specifically, the company offers build-to-specifications (BTS) and build-to-print (BTP) services to the aerospace, defence, space, automotive, railways, and homeland security industries. Its clientele includes the ministry of defence, public sector undertakings, and private firms.
The company has become a valued partner for its customers due to its end-to-end assembling, functional testing, and environmental testing services. The company's infrastructure is modern, whether in precision machining facilities, PCB assembly, inspection, or ESS test facilities.
Its in-house R&D capabilities are strong, especially in the aerospace domain, and it has been certified by CEMILAC to develop airworthiness systems. The company has been recognised as a collaborative research and development partner by Bharat Electronics Ltd.
Apollo Micro Systems also actively participates in design R&D initiatives for systems deployed in various programmes, including missile systems, underwater missile programmes, avionics systems, and more.
The company has strong domain expertise and considers itself to be a key part of India’s defence industry and the ongoing indigenisation/modernization of defence programmes.
Good growth: Over the last five years, the company’s revenue and net profit grew at a compounded annualized growth rate (CAGR) of 34.8% and 60%, respectively.
In FY26, it reported revenue of ₹904.3 crore compared to ₹562.1 crore in FY25, up 60.1% year-on-year. It reported net profit of ₹107.4 crore compared to ₹56.4 crore in FY25, up 90.4% on-year.
The company’s latest quarterly results were good. In 2QFY27, revenue was up 72% on-year and net profit was up 54%.
The order book was reported at ₹1,765 crore.
Expansion plans: Apollo Micro Systems has partnered with the DRDO on over 150 indigenous defence programmes. The growth catalyst now is the maturation of these programmes. Management expects a significant increase in large-ticket mass-production orders starting in FY27.
AMS is also diversifying into the land-based defence sector. To this end, it is expanding into armament electronics and fire control systems for battle tanks and infantry combat vehicles.
The company is also evolving beyond a niche electronics supplier to a broader defence manufacturer through the acquisition of IDL Explosives and expansion into ammunition and explosives. This could significantly increase its addressable market over the next few years.
AMS aims to strengthen its position in the defence and aerospace industry through advanced research, innovation, and the development of new technologies.
The company plans to secure larger defence projects, provide complete solutions under one roof, and expand its presence across India and international markets.
Overall, the company focuses on developing advanced defence technologies, winning bigger projects, and becoming a leading player in the domestic and global defence markets.
Cons
Challenging industry: The company’s core business operates in a highly competitive industry.
It has done well given its small size, but it is still not an industry leader in terms of technology. Its expansion plans are a step in the right direction, but there is still a long way to go.
All this could change in the future as the company moves up the value chain, scales up, and starts designing and manufacturing more high-end products. However, it will also have to compete with large multinational engineering corporations.
Its return on equity has been low, and debtor days have been extremely high. This is an outcome of the complexities and fierce competition in the high-tech engineering space.
It’s a challenge the company will have to overcome as it scales up.
High valuations
No matter how good the business fundamentals may be, investors should pay close attention to the stock’s valuation ratios.
The stock’s price-to-earnings (PE) ratio and price-to-book (PB) ratio at the time of writing are 154 and 11.6, respectively. These numbers indicate that the stock’s valuation is high and that investors have high expectations for the company's future growth.
Promoter pledging
As of September 2026, 35.57% of the promoters’ stake has been pledged.
If the company's share price falls, the level of pledging can increase as the lenders demand more collateral. This can happen if margin calls are triggered.
If the company's promoter can't honour these, it may lead to an open-market sale of the pledged shares, eroding their value.
While high promoter pledging can be a warning sign, it should not be the sole determinant in investment decisions.
About Apollo Micro Systems
Apollo Micro Systems designs, develops, and assembles custom-built electronics and electro-mechanical solutions.
The company offers state-of-the-art solutions for aerospace and defence. It also caters to the railways, automotive, and homeland security markets.
The wide spectrum of technological solutions and end-to-end design, assembly and testing capabilities gives it an edge.
The company's in-house R&D centre is CEMILAC certified to develop airworthiness systems.
Happy investing.
Investors should evaluate the company's fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations of the stock as key factors when conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com