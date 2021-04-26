Tactical investing is a relatively short-term response to an investing opportunity. A tactical investor identifies a trend early in its life and takes advantage of the trend. By contrast, long-term investing tailors your portfolio to your financial goals, time horizon and risk appetite—for example, a high debt allocation for someone close to retirement. Several investors also adopt a combination of tactical investing and long-term goal-based investing. For example, they might overweight a market or asset class by 10-15% and correspondingly underweight another, without straying a great deal from their long-term portfolio.

2. Why might India be a tactical sell?

Even as India records the highest number of covid-19 cases in the world, the stock market has so far only seen a mild correction. As the graph of cases continues to rise and various restrictions get extended, market expectations of a short and low-impact covid wave may give way to a more pessimistic outlook on corporate earnings. A number of brokerages have downgraded India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth. Nomura has downgraded India’s GDP growth from 13.5% to 12.6%, while JPMorgan has cut its forecast from 13% to 11%. Investors in Indian equities may be in for a rough ride.

3. What role does the currency play?

When a country’s economy weakens, its central bank tries to stimulate the economy by loosening monetary policy. This usually weakens the currency against foreign currencies. The rupee has dropped by around 3% in April as the second wave gathered base. The RBI has amassed large foreign exchange reserves, but it may allow the rupee to fall further to help exports.

5. Are there sectors that can provide refuge?

Sectors, such as information technology (IT) and pharmaceuticals, are more oriented towards global than Indian markets. IT workers can more easily transition to a work from home environment than, for instance, manufacturing. However, these stocks have already seen a huge rally over the past year. The Nifty IT index is up 99.82% over the past year compared to 57.37% for the broader Nifty Index (as of 23 April). Their valuations may already have captured some of the divergence.

