Should investors reduce allocation to Indian shares?

Tactical investing is a relatively short-term response to an investing opportunity. A tactical investor identifies a trend early in its life and takes advantage of the trend. By contrast, long-term investing tailors your portfolio to your financial goals, time horizon and risk appetite—for example, a high debt allocation for someone close to retirement. Several investors also adopt a combination of tactical investing and long-term goal-based investing. For example, they might overweight a market or asset class by 10-15% and correspondingly underweight another, without straying a great deal from their long-term portfolio.

