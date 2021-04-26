Subscribe
Should investors reduce allocation to Indian shares?

A number of brokerages have downgraded India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth
2 min read . 10:10 PM IST Neil Borate

As India comes further into the grip of the second wave and curbs get extended or imposed in more and more areas, the economic cost of the disease will impact corporate earnings. This may cause the Indian market to underperform global peers, at least in the near term

1. What is tactical portfolio allocation?

Tactical investing is a relatively short-term response to an investing opportunity. A tactical investor identifies a trend early in its life and takes advantage of the trend. By contrast, long-term investing tailors your portfolio to your financial goals, time horizon and risk appetite—for example, a high debt allocation for someone close to retirement. Several investors also adopt a combination of tactical investing and long-term goal-based investing. For example, they might overweight a market or asset class by 10-15% and correspondingly underweight another, without straying a great deal from their long-term portfolio.

