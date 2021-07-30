Should rising inflation, fiscal risks worry investors? Howard Marks answers

“The debate rages on regarding whether today’s inflation will prove permanent or transitory. There’s a great deal riding on the answer since higher inflation would doubtless lead to higher interest rates and thus lower asset values. But in my view, it’s impossible to know the answer. (There you have it: important, but not knowable.) There are intelligent people on both sides of the argument, but I’m convinced there’s no such thing as “knowing" what the outcome will be," Marks argued.