Should stock market investors invest in InvITs? LGT Wealth's Vislavath answers

As markets lurch from optimism to uncertainty, Indian family offices are quietly rewriting their investment playbooks. There is a gradual shift to private markets from traditional equity-debt allocations, not as fringe experiments but as core holdings that deliver stability, yield, and long-term purpose.
As Indian family offices and institutional portfolios become more sophisticated, the hunt for reliable, inflation-resilient income has intensified. In current landscape, one asset class that is quietly gathering momentum is Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs).
Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) are specialized investment vehicles that own & manage infrastructure assets like roads, power plants, transmission lines, warehouses, ports, etc. They pool capital from a diverse base of investors, including institutional entities and individual investors. They can be traded publicly on stock exchanges or privately held.
India now hosts ₹7 lakh crore in InvIT assets, mostly across roads, telecom infrastructure, power transmission and renewables. What began as a regulatory experiment in 2014 has evolved into a yield-generating, low-volatility access point to long-duration, operating infrastructure assets. Recent policy tailwinds from the National Monetisation Pipeline to SEBI’s liberalised listing rules have unlocked new issuance, including fibre and solar-backed InvITs.
When evaluating an InvIT, consider the quality of underlying assets, longer concession periods, and low Loan-to-Value (LTV) for stability. A strong dividend yield, robust asset pipeline, and solid Net Asset Value (NAV) indicate good returns and growth potential. Lastly, a reputable sponsor adds credibility and low execution risk ensuring timely execution and boosting investor confidence.
InvITs allow retail investors to access large infrastructure projects with several benefits: low entry cost, stock exchange listing for liquidity, regular NAV disclosures for transparency, and strong SEBI regulation mandating 90% income distribution and limiting leverage.
What’s exciting isn’t just the scale - it’s the category evolution:
These are not beta plays on infra development. These are cash-generating assets that already exist and operate, offeringvisibility, durability, and yield-three qualities hard to come by in public markets today.
In fact, some global family offices and pension funds now allocate 10-15% of their India alternatives to InvITs and yield infra platforms. Yet domestic allocations still lag far behind -perhaps not for long.
In a crowded alternatives market, InvITs are no longer just infrastructure finance vehicles - they are real assets with real income potential. As India builds its roads, wires, and towers, InvITs offer investors a chance to not just watch but earn from the country’s growth story.
The author, Rajini Vislavath, is the CIO of Alternative Investment at LGT Wealth India.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making investment decisions.