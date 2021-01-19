Should you be investing in US equity markets?

The US stock markets account for 65% of the MSCI World Index, which represents stock markets across the globe. Over the past decade, the US has also been among the best-performing markets, particularly in tech stocks. Firms such as Alphabet, Microsoft, McDonald’s, Coca-Cola and Starbucks derive a significant share of their revenues from outside the US, giving investors a globally diversified portfolio. Foreign stocks are also used to diversify portfolios that already have Indian equities and bonds. Experts also suggest investing in stock markets of other regions such as Europe and BRICS nations.