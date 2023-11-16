Should you be worried about further rate hikes in the US?
The current stance of the US Federal Reserve is considered dovish, while the Reserve Bank of India continues with a withdrawal of accommodation stance. Rising geopolitical tensions and crude oil prices may cause inflation and affect monetary policy.
At present, globally, the interest rate cycle is at an interesting point. The Federal Open Market Committee decided to leave Fed Funds Target Rates unchanged at 5.25 per cent to 5.5 per cent on November 1, 2023.
