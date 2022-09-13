Should you buy Bajaj Finserv after shares turn ex-split, bonus?

Last month, while announcing the stock split and bonus issue, Bajaj Finserv said, "the Company and its subsidiaries have grown significantly, in terms of business and performance, over the years. This is reflected in the share price of the Company, which touched a peak of Rs. 19,325 in October 2021. The price since then has hovered around ₹12,200. Currently, the retail/individual shareholders comprise 98% of the total number of shareholders holding around 17.52% of the paid-up value of shares. Amongst its peers, the share price of the Company is one of the highest while having one of the smallest capital bases."