Should you buy HCL Tech shares after Q1 earnings? Read here

Mitul Shah- Head of Research Associate at Reliance Securities said, "HCLT reported a subdued performance in 1QFY23 with EBIT margin coming in at 17%, 64bps below our estimate of 17.7%. EBIT de-grew by 2% QoQ (up 2% YoY) to ₹39.9 billion while EBIT margin stood at 17% (down 99bps QoQ /down 259bps YoY), 64bps below our estimate of 17.7% and 80bps below consensus estimate of 17.8%. Revenue grew by 1% QoQ/11% YoY in USD to $3,025mn, 1.1% below our estimate of $3,059 (consensus $3,050). Sequential constant currency growth came in at 2.7% vs. our estimate of 2.9%. (consensus 2.8%). Its net income stood at ₹32.8 billion (down 9% QoQ/ up 2% YoY), while adjusted net margin came in at 14% vs. our estimate of 14.3%."