Stocks to buy | IDBI Bank-Fairfax Divestment Stake Sale: IDBI Bank shares are expected to remain under the radar of Indian stock market investors after the Supreme Court's ruling that the lender is not a state-owned bank under Article 12 of the Indian Constitution. After the divestment deal with Canada's Fairfax Financial Holding in October 2026 at ₹81 per share, which was around 10% lower than the then IDBI Bank share price of ₹90, the recent Supreme Court's ruling is the second big blow to the bank officers' association, despite the Government of India's repeated vow that the interests of the bank's employees and pensioners have been fully protected during the IDBI Bank-Fairfax divestment deal.

According to stock market experts, IDBI Bank shares are trading below the ₹81 price from the Fairfax divestment deal, and further correction can't be ruled out, especially after the Supreme Court's ruling that IDBI Bank is not a PSU bank. However, the Fairfax divestment deal, which is expected to be completed by the end of the current financial year, makes IDBI Bank shares an ideal banking stock for a turnaround play. They said the stock is available at a cheaper valuation than its private-lending peers, which is also a good reason to buy IDBI Bank shares if it falls further.

IDBI Bank shares | What valuations suggest? Speaking on the current market valuations of IDBI Bank shares, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities, said, “IDBI Bank shares are trading around a P/E of ~10.2x and roughly 1.3x–1.4x book value. So, IDBI Bank shares are priced cheaper than established private-sector peers despite boasting a 26.67% capital adequacy ratio and a healthy 4.11% NIM.”

Ojha said that transforming from a regulated entity to a privately managed bank under Fairfax Financial Holdings (known for backing turnaround stories like CSB Bank) opens the door to faster digital adoption, cross-selling of insurance/wealth products, and potential valuation multiple expansion.

"Because institutional buyers anchored the bank's immediate value at ₹81 per share, the stock may trade sideways until the open offer concludes and post-merger integration begins," the KC Securities expert said.

IDBI Bank shares | Is this a good stock to buy? Whether one should buy IDBI Bank shares, Avinash Gorakshkar, Founder of Avinash Mentor Research, said, “IDBI Bank share price is currently trading near below the strategic acquisition price approved for Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings. Whether it fits your portfolio depends on whether you are looking for a short-term arbitrage trade around the pending open offer or a multi-year turnaround play under private management.”

Gorakshkar said that IDBI Bank shares may remain sideways foor the next two to three quarters, untill the acquisition and post-merger intergration process is complete.

“Fairfax has indicated plans to consolidate its Indian financial interests—including Go Digit General Insurance, Go Digit Life Insurance, and its stake in IIFL Capital Services—into the IDBI ecosystem over time, subject to regulatory approvals,” Gorakshkar added saying, “Under SEBI takeover rules, Fairfax is yet to launch a mandatory open offer for public shareholders, whose exact price and schedule are still pending.”

IDBI Bank share price outlook Decoding the technical chart pattern of IDBI Bank, Mahesh M Ojha of KC Securities said, “IDBI Bank shares are looking neutral on the monthly chart. The stock has strong suppport at ₹72, which is expected to remain sacrosanct. On the upper side, IDBI Bank shares are facing a resistance at ₹83. Breaking above this resistance on a closing basis, we can expect the IDBI Bank share price to touch ₹100 levels.”

IDBI Bank-Fairfax Financial Holdings divestment deal

On 14 October 2026, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved a Fairfax Financial Holdings subsidiary as the strategic buyer for a 60.72% stake in IDBI Bank, for a purchase consideration of ₹52,878 crore, according to a Ministry of Finance statement. The approval is not a completed sale. The buyer still needs Reserve Bank of India (RBI) clearance, the parties have not signed a share purchase agreement, and the government expects completion by the end of March 2027. For minority shareholders, the key pending step is an open offer, which has not yet been priced.

In this divestment deal, the GoI will sell its 30.48% stake and the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will sell 30.24% stake in IDBI Bank. After the stake sale, the government would hold 15% and LIC 19% share in the private bank, according to the Ministry of Finance.

The government described the transaction as the largest foreign direct investment in India's financial sector so far, once completed.