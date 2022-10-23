Should you buy Kotak, ICICI banks stock after Q2 results?

Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank will be in focus during this week's trading session after their Q2 results. Both banks posted a strong net interest income, while their asset quality improved further during the quarter. LKP Securities has set a 'buy' recommendation on both the stocks in the banking space due to their stability in their balance sheets, healthy margins, and strong interest income. The stock brokerage sees a potential upside of 21% in the two stocks.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}