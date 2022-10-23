Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries (RIL) will be in focus this week's trading session after its Q2 results. RIL missed estimates in terms of profitability during Q2 while revenue picked up due to growth across major segments. O2C segment margins slipped, however, the retail and telecom business witnessed a record operating profit during the quarter. Because RIL is among the leading players in its product and services, this gives comfort in the stock for long-term value creation. There are 3 triggers that are likely to influence RIL's future performances.

