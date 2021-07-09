India's largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) share price was trading lower at ₹3,248 per share, down 0.3% in Friday's early deals after the company announced a 29% rise year-on-year in quarterly profit at ₹9,008 crore, in the three months to June 30 from ₹7,008 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations grew 18.5% to ₹45,411 crore from ₹38,322 crore.

The orderbook stood at $8.1 billion, witnessing a growth of 17.3% year-on-year (YoY). TCS' stock is up around 11% this year (year-to-date) and nearly 48% in one year.

Brokerages view on TCS post Q1 earnings:

Motilal Oswal Financial Services: ''We expect TCS to be relatively better positioned (v/s the sector) to leverage the acceleration in large deals as clients increase their spending on cloud. Backed by strong deal wins and continued momentum in the Cloud and Data spaces, we expect the company to deliver a ~15% USD growth CAGR over FY21-23E,'' the brokerage said in a note.

''We have marginally changed our EPS (earnings per share) estimates. While we continue to be positive on the company, we remain Neutral on the stock given the elevated multiples. Our TP of INR3,400 implies 27x FY23E EPS,'' it said.

Edelweiss: ''TCS delivered decent numbers except for the India business, which suffered from partial lockdowns. On the whole, demand for digital transformation is extremely strong. In our view, a robust deal pipeline along with exemplary execution will drive earnings growth over coming quarters. The stock is trading at 31.3x FY22E. Maintain ‘BUY/SO’ with an unchanged TP of ₹4,176.''

ICICI Securities: While India business is likely to see a pent-up in Sep-21, Europe is guided to remain soft for another 1-2 quarters. In the likely scenario of clients returning to offices, management indicated office work may become inevitable, it said.

''As disappointments (on consensus earnings) related to this continues, the current lifetime-high multiples (30x FY23E EPS) are unlikely to sustain. We downgrade the stock to Reduce (from Hold earlier). Target price revision to ₹2,935 from ₹3,230,'' the brokerage note said.

Yes Securities: The brokerage said that excluding India business which was impacted by Covid19 2nd wave, overall performance was broadly in line. ''We remain positive on the stock and maintain our BUY rating with an unchanged target price of ₹3,600 as Book/Bill ratio of 1.4x provides strong revenue visibility.. Free cash flow generation will remain strong with limited reinvestment requirements and that should help to sustain dividend payout. It trades at PE of 27.6x on FY23E earnings.''

It has Buy rating with target price of ₹3,600 (Upside: 10.6%).

