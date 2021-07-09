Yes Securities: The brokerage said that excluding India business which was impacted by Covid19 2nd wave, overall performance was broadly in line. ''We remain positive on the stock and maintain our BUY rating with an unchanged target price of ₹3,600 as Book/Bill ratio of 1.4x provides strong revenue visibility.. Free cash flow generation will remain strong with limited reinvestment requirements and that should help to sustain dividend payout. It trades at PE of 27.6x on FY23E earnings.''