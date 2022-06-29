Should you buy smallcap stocks on dips in this market correction?

For those who want to take minimal risk while investing in a bear hit market, Arijit Malakar, Head of Research — Retail at Ashika Group said, "Small-cap and mid-cap stocks are more vulnerable in volatile market. The fear of recession in US amid the aggressive rate hike by Federal Reserve to tame the inflation keep the equity market on edge. If there is recession in US as per the expectation then it could be felt in India as well. In stagflation where the demand is low and inflation is high, the small companies find difficult to sustain its business momentum as they have less pricing power compared to large scale companies. Large-cap companies are well placed to weather such economic downturn with their healthy balance sheet, strong brand proposition and better pricing power. Hence, in turbulent market it is better to stay invested in large cap companies having strong fundamentals, good business moat and strong industry tailwind."

