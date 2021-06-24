Should you buy Sona Cosmtar shares after listing - Explained

Speaking on whether one should buy Sona Comstar shares after listing Hemang Jani, Head Equity Strategist — Broking & Distribution at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, "Sona Comstar, despite being in a niche space of EV components, saw a little tepid listing premium due to its large issue size of ₹5550 crore. On the other hand, Shyam Metalics witnessed good listing premium given its presence in the metal space which is in an upcycle and that too in the value added steel products. Both the companies are present in niche space and have good business fundamentals and financials. We like Sona Comstar given its presence in fast growing global EV market, diversified portfolio across categories and robust financials. Though the valuation at around 74x P/E appears fully priced in, given its thrust in fast evolving EV space both in India and globally, market would like to give premium to such emerging growth story."

