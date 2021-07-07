''Chip shortages remain a dynamic situation and difficult to forecast in the short term due to the unique nature of the semi-conductor supply chain. Most global OEM’s (e.g. Ford, GM, Daimler) have witnessed similar chip shortages which has disrupted CY21 production schedules as capacity remains tight. We do not believe this to be lost sales as peers also don’t have significant surplus capacity to benefit,'' ICICI Securities note said. The brokerage has maintained its 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹528.