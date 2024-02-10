Should you buy Tata Power shares after Q3 results 2024?
Tata Power's Q3 results show a marginal increase in operational income and consistent growth in Profit After Tax for the 17th consecutive quarter
Tata Power shares will be under the radar of stock market observers on Monday after the announcement of Tata Power results for Q3FY24 on Saturday. In Q3 results 2024, Tata Power recorded a marginal increase in operational income but the Tata Group company demonstrated significant operational and financial performance. In Tata Power results announced on Saturday, the company has posted consistent growth in Profit After Tax (PAT) for the 17th consecutive quarter.
