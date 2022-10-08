In its September 2022 quarterly updates, Titan registered a healthy double-digit growth across most businesses with overall sales growing 18% YoY. The retail network continued the pace of expansion adding 105 stores (net) for the quarter.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Gems and jewellery giant, Titan company is a little over 1% away from its 52-week high. On this week's last trading day, Titan shares skyrocketed by around 6% after the company posted healthy double-digit growth across businesses in its September 2022 quarter. Titan announced a quarterly update of business performances ahead of its main Q2 results. Going forward, Titan is expected to continue its robust pace as demands are likely to have picked up given strong buying in the festive season like Navratri.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Gems and jewellery giant, Titan company is a little over 1% away from its 52-week high. On this week's last trading day, Titan shares skyrocketed by around 6% after the company posted healthy double-digit growth across businesses in its September 2022 quarter. Titan announced a quarterly update of business performances ahead of its main Q2 results. Going forward, Titan is expected to continue its robust pace as demands are likely to have picked up given strong buying in the festive season like Navratri.
On Friday, Titan shares closed at ₹2730.50 apiece up by ₹136.80 or 5.27% on BSE. The company's market valuation is around ₹2,42,410.01 crore.
On Friday, Titan shares closed at ₹2730.50 apiece up by ₹136.80 or 5.27% on BSE. The company's market valuation is around ₹2,42,410.01 crore.
In its September 2022 quarterly updates, Titan registered a healthy double-digit growth across most businesses with overall sales growing 18% YoY. The retail network continued the pace of expansion adding 105 stores (net) for the quarter. Jewellery division grew by 18% yoy in Q1FY23, while the watches and wearables business rose by 20% yoy which is the highest quarterly revenue. Further, the company's eyecare business advanced by 7% yoy and other businesses' revenue soared by 58% yoy.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In its September 2022 quarterly updates, Titan registered a healthy double-digit growth across most businesses with overall sales growing 18% YoY. The retail network continued the pace of expansion adding 105 stores (net) for the quarter. Jewellery division grew by 18% yoy in Q1FY23, while the watches and wearables business rose by 20% yoy which is the highest quarterly revenue. Further, the company's eyecare business advanced by 7% yoy and other businesses' revenue soared by 58% yoy.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Titan in its regulatory filing said, "The outlook for festive season (from Navratri in end Sep'22) continues to be optimistic and is visible in positive consumer sentiment across categories."
Titan in its regulatory filing said, "The outlook for festive season (from Navratri in end Sep'22) continues to be optimistic and is visible in positive consumer sentiment across categories."
Titan shares have given double-digit growth to its investors in the September 2022 quarter. Late market mogul Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's family is among the investors to benefit from the strong upside in Titan shares.
Titan shares have given double-digit growth to its investors in the September 2022 quarter. Late market mogul Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's family is among the investors to benefit from the strong upside in Titan shares.
Rakesh who was among the most influential investors in the Indian stock market died on August 12 this year. In his portfolio, his most valued stock was this Tata Group-backed Titan. Post Rakesh's demise, his estate including shares and property is passed on to his family. Jhunjhunwalas are still among the major investors of Titan.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Rakesh who was among the most influential investors in the Indian stock market died on August 12 this year. In his portfolio, his most valued stock was this Tata Group-backed Titan. Post Rakesh's demise, his estate including shares and property is passed on to his family. Jhunjhunwalas are still among the major investors of Titan.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per the shareholding pattern, Rakesh and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala cumulatively hold 44,850,970 equity shares in Titan or 5.1% as of June 30, 2022.
As per the shareholding pattern, Rakesh and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala cumulatively hold 44,850,970 equity shares in Titan or 5.1% as of June 30, 2022.
As per Trendyle data, Jhunjhunwalas shareholding in Titan is valued at around ₹12,246.6 crore as of October 7, 2022.
Between July to September 2022, Titan shares have jumped by a huge over 34%. Meanwhile, from its 52-week low of ₹1,827.15 crore recorded on January 7, 2022, the shares have skyrocketed by over 49% as of now.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Between July to September 2022, Titan shares have jumped by a huge over 34%. Meanwhile, from its 52-week low of ₹1,827.15 crore recorded on January 7, 2022, the shares have skyrocketed by over 49% as of now.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Should you buy Titan shares after Q2 provisional numbers?
Devanshu Bansal and Jigisha Kapoor analysts at Emkay Global in their report said, "Titan’s Q2FY23 business update suggests a robust 3-yr consolidated revenue CAGR of 24%. The Jewelry division (ex-bullion) saw a strong 3-yr revenue CAGR of 27% (vs.
Should you buy Titan shares after Q2 provisional numbers?
Devanshu Bansal and Jigisha Kapoor analysts at Emkay Global in their report said, "Titan’s Q2FY23 business update suggests a robust 3-yr consolidated revenue CAGR of 24%. The Jewelry division (ex-bullion) saw a strong 3-yr revenue CAGR of 27% (vs.
18-20% CAGR over the last three quarters), while the watches/eyewear segments saw relatively slower growth, at 4-5% CAGR. Further, Caratlane maintained its strong growth trajectory, with ~50% CAGR. Strong network expansion continued, with the addition of 105 net stores across segments (vs. ~100-125 in recent quarters), with 25/23/38/14 additions in the Jewelry/watches/eyewear/Caratlane segments. In our view,
18-20% CAGR over the last three quarters), while the watches/eyewear segments saw relatively slower growth, at 4-5% CAGR. Further, Caratlane maintained its strong growth trajectory, with ~50% CAGR. Strong network expansion continued, with the addition of 105 net stores across segments (vs. ~100-125 in recent quarters), with 25/23/38/14 additions in the Jewelry/watches/eyewear/Caratlane segments. In our view,
a strong Q2 and an optimistic festive commentary should drive an upgrade in consensus estimates, as the Street is currently factoring-in muted growth over Q2-Q4FY23 (vs. our expectations of as much as ~15% growth)."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
a strong Q2 and an optimistic festive commentary should drive an upgrade in consensus estimates, as the Street is currently factoring-in muted growth over Q2-Q4FY23 (vs. our expectations of as much as ~15% growth)."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The duo expects Titan to record a solid 3-year consolidated revenue CAGR of 24% at ₹88.5 billion. Also, the analysts expect improvement in the studded mix and operating leverage should lead to ~40bps YoY improvement in its EBITDA margins to 13.3%.
The duo expects Titan to record a solid 3-year consolidated revenue CAGR of 24% at ₹88.5 billion. Also, the analysts expect improvement in the studded mix and operating leverage should lead to ~40bps YoY improvement in its EBITDA margins to 13.3%.
Emkay estimates a consol PAT of Rs7.7 billion in Q2FY23 versus ₹6.4 billion in Q2FY22.
Emkay estimates a consol PAT of Rs7.7 billion in Q2FY23 versus ₹6.4 billion in Q2FY22.
Meanwhile, Shirish Pardeshi Research Analyst at Centrum said, "We expect continued uptick in revenues, as the demand is expected to be robust given the strong buying occasions such as Navratri at end Sep’22. Though Q2 started with weak consumer footfall in Jul/Aug due to sharaddh period, Sept’22 saw strong recovery. We believe the continued sales momentum across business divisions would have positive impact on the organized Jewelry retail benefiting players like Titan. In addition, we expect strong demand momentum for Watches and Eyewear to continue given consumer mobility. We retain our earnings and maintain BUY, with a DCF‐based TP Rs2,817 (implying 69.5x FY24E EPS)."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, Shirish Pardeshi Research Analyst at Centrum said, "We expect continued uptick in revenues, as the demand is expected to be robust given the strong buying occasions such as Navratri at end Sep’22. Though Q2 started with weak consumer footfall in Jul/Aug due to sharaddh period, Sept’22 saw strong recovery. We believe the continued sales momentum across business divisions would have positive impact on the organized Jewelry retail benefiting players like Titan. In addition, we expect strong demand momentum for Watches and Eyewear to continue given consumer mobility. We retain our earnings and maintain BUY, with a DCF‐based TP Rs2,817 (implying 69.5x FY24E EPS)."