Meanwhile, Shirish Pardeshi Research Analyst at Centrum said, "We expect continued uptick in revenues, as the demand is expected to be robust given the strong buying occasions such as Navratri at end Sep’22. Though Q2 started with weak consumer footfall in Jul/Aug due to sharaddh period, Sept’22 saw strong recovery. We believe the continued sales momentum across business divisions would have positive impact on the organized Jewelry retail benefiting players like Titan. In addition, we expect strong demand momentum for Watches and Eyewear to continue given consumer mobility. We retain our earnings and maintain BUY, with a DCF‐based TP Rs2,817 (implying 69.5x FY24E EPS)."

