Should you hold IRCTC shares after Q1 results?

IRCTC reported a profit after tax (PAT) or a net profit of ₹245.52 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2022 which was ₹82.52 crore in Q1FY22 a YoY rise of 198%. The company reported revenue from operations of ₹852.59 Cr in Q1FY23 which was ₹243.35 Cr a YoY rise of 250%. The company reported a total income of ₹877 Cr in Q1FY23 compared to ₹257.94 Cr in Q1FY22 a YoY rise of 240%. The company's total expenses reached 547.70 Cr in Q1FY23 compared to ₹146.86 Cr in Q1FY22. The company's profit before tax (PBT) reached ₹329.30 Cr in Q1FY23 compared to ₹111.07 Cr in Q1FY23. In comparison to Q1FY22 at ₹111.5 crore, EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, totalled ₹320.9 crore in Q1FY23 a YoY rise of 187%. The income from catering services increased dramatically, from ₹56.7 crore to ₹352 crore in Q1FY23 a YoY rise of 520%. A revenue of ₹301.6 crore was reported by the online ticketing industry, followed by ₹83.6 crore by Rail Neer, ₹81.9 crore by tourism, and ₹33.2 crore by State Teertha.