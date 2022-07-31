Should you invest in HDFC shares post Q1 financial performance?

HDFC shares will be in focus this week after the company's June 2022 quarterly earnings. HDFC posted double-digit growth in its bottom line, while asset quality improved significantly. The company also recorded the highest percentage growth in individual loans on an AUM basis in the past eight years. Also, the company witnessed the highest ever disbursements in the first quarter of a fiscal so far. However, interest rate hike actions post repo rate hike impacted borrowing costs at a certain level. Its overall lending book was stable, while assets under management increased substantially.

