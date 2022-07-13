Should you invest in Mindtree shares after strong Q1 earnings?

In Q1FY23, Mindtree registered a net profit of ₹471.6 crore up by a whopping 37.3% yoy, however, sequentially -- the growth was marginal 0.3%. Revenue stood at ₹3,121.1 crore up by 36.2% yoy and 7.7% qoq.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Bangalore-based technology services and consulting company, Mindtree made a strong start in the fiscal FY23 by surpassing analysts' estimates across all parameters in the quarter ending June 2022 (Q1FY23) period on the back of strong margins and order book. The company posted above 5% constant currency revenue growth for the sixth quarter in a row. Mindtree also made healthy hiring during the period. On Wednesday, Mindtree shares witnessed buying sentiment on optimism over quarterly performance.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Bangalore-based technology services and consulting company, Mindtree made a strong start in the fiscal FY23 by surpassing analysts' estimates across all parameters in the quarter ending June 2022 (Q1FY23) period on the back of strong margins and order book. The company posted above 5% constant currency revenue growth for the sixth quarter in a row. Mindtree also made healthy hiring during the period. On Wednesday, Mindtree shares witnessed buying sentiment on optimism over quarterly performance.
In Q1FY23, Mindtree registered a net profit of ₹471.6 crore up by a whopping 37.3% yoy, however, sequentially -- the growth was marginal 0.3%. Revenue stood at ₹3,121.1 crore up by 36.2% yoy and 7.7% qoq. In dollar terms, the company recorded a net profit of $60.3 million increasing by 29.7% yoy but down 3.8% qoq, while revenue came in at $399.3 million -- recording a growth of 28.6% yoy and 4% qoq.
In Q1FY23, Mindtree registered a net profit of ₹471.6 crore up by a whopping 37.3% yoy, however, sequentially -- the growth was marginal 0.3%. Revenue stood at ₹3,121.1 crore up by 36.2% yoy and 7.7% qoq. In dollar terms, the company recorded a net profit of $60.3 million increasing by 29.7% yoy but down 3.8% qoq, while revenue came in at $399.3 million -- recording a growth of 28.6% yoy and 4% qoq.
Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mindtree. “With revenues of $399.3 million, up 5.5% sequentially in constant currency on the back of healthy demand for our digital capabilities, this was our sixth consecutive quarter of more than 5% revenue growth in constant currency. Our EBITDA was 21.1%, underscoring our disciplined execution and operational rigor. Our highest-ever order book of $570 million reflects the relevance of our value proposition in delivering business-critical transformation at scale."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On the earnings, Mitul Shah- Head of Research at Reliance Securities said, "Mindtree reported a strong performance in 1QFY23 with EBIT margin coming in at 19.2%, 75bps above our estimate of 18.4%. EBIT grew by 9% QoQ (up 47% YoY) to ₹5.9 billion while EBIT margin stood at 19.2% (up 23bps QoQ /up 144bps YoY), 75bps above our estimate of 18.4% and 85bps above consensus estimate of 18.3%. Revenue grew by 4% QoQ/29% YoY in USD to $399 million, 0.7% above our estimate of $397 million (consensus $399 million). Sequential constant currency growth came in at 5.5% vs. our estimate of 3.7%. (consensus 4.9%)
Aditi Patil - Research Associate at Prabhudas Lilladher in dollar terms said,"In-line revenue: Revenue at $399.3 million, 4% QoQ terms (PLe: 4%, Cons: 4%), 5.5% QoQ CC (PLe: 5%, Cons: 5.5%). Growth led by TTH 11.2% QoQ, BFSI 6.5% QoQ and CMT +5.9% QoQ. RCM declined by 8.7% QoQ. Newly incubated Healthcare vertical grew +43.5% QoQ. North America grew by 8.5% QoQ. UK declined 18.7% QoQ and Continental Europe declined by 9.2% QoQ . APAC and Middle East grew by 2.6% QoQ . Strong deal TCV MTCL reported record high deal TCV of $570 million, 13% YoY, 46% QoQ."
"Performance is good on all fronts. Strong deal wins, healthy hiring momentum, and strong revenue growth despite weakness in RCM point towards strong near-term demand. Impressed with margin beat amidst high supply side pressures for the industry," Patil said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Should you invest in Mindtree shares post Q1 earnings?
On BSE, Mindtree shares closed at ₹2,899.35 apiece up by ₹43.90 or 1.54%. Its market cap stood around ₹47,792.53 crore.
Shah said, "The company reported strong performance in 1QFY23 beating our estimates across all parameters. We expect the company to report healthy revenue due to strong deal pipeline and strong order book. The revenue contribution from top clients increased by 110bps QoQ to 26% which is high compared to the mid-cap peer group. At present, we have SELL rating on the stock."