Should you invest in Mindtree shares after strong Q1 earnings?

On the earnings, Mitul Shah- Head of Research at Reliance Securities said, "Mindtree reported a strong performance in 1QFY23 with EBIT margin coming in at 19.2%, 75bps above our estimate of 18.4%. EBIT grew by 9% QoQ (up 47% YoY) to ₹5.9 billion while EBIT margin stood at 19.2% (up 23bps QoQ /up 144bps YoY), 75bps above our estimate of 18.4% and 85bps above consensus estimate of 18.3%. Revenue grew by 4% QoQ/29% YoY in USD to $399 million, 0.7% above our estimate of $397 million (consensus $399 million). Sequential constant currency growth came in at 5.5% vs. our estimate of 3.7%. (consensus 4.9%)