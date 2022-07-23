Should you invest in RIL shares after Q1 earnings?

India's largest company in terms of market valuation, Reliance Industries (RIL) will be in focus in the next week's trading session after the company announced its financial performance for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23). RIL's earnings were healthy, however, due to a spike in expenses, it missed analysts' estimates. Furthermore, RIL posted double-digit growth in the bottom-line front, while revenue was robust on the back O2C business that delivered its best ever quarterly performance despite volatile conditions. Reliance Retail and Reliance Jio earnings were also strong in the quarter.

