Should you invest in  stocks  offering high dividends?

Investors usually compare the dividend to the stock price. The dividend per share divided by the price per share gives you the dividend yield of a company. The dividend yield gives you a rough idea of the income stream you will get by investing in the stock (if the dividend is maintained in future years) and investors often compare it to other income streams such as rent or interest. Note that dividends are declared at the discretion of the firm and there is no contractual obligation behind them like rent or interest. Sometimes, the dividend yield is high because the market is anticipating a fall in earnings and has built it into the stock price.