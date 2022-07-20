Should you invest in Wipro shares after Q1 financial performance?

Mitul Shah- Head of Research at Reliance Securities said, "Wipro reported a subdued performance in 1QFY23 with IT services EBIT margin coming in at 15%, 131bps below our estimate of 16.3%. IT Services Revenue grew by 1% QoQ/13% YoY CC in USD to $2.7bn, 1% below our estimate of $2.8bn (consensus US$2.8bn). Sequential constant currency growth came in at 2.1% vs. our estimate of 2.4%. (consensus 2.6%). IT services EBIT de-grew by 9% QoQ (down 7% YoY) to Rs31.8 billion while EBIT margin stood at 15% (down 201bps QoQ /down 406bps YoY), 131bps below our estimate of 15% and 120bps below consensus estimate of 16.2%, impacted by higher employee cost."