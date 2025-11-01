Should you just buy stocks until you die?

To reach their conclusion, Scott Cederburg, a finance professor at the University of Arizona, and his colleagues Aizhan Anarkulova at Emory University and Michael O’Doherty of the University of Missouri, analyzed stock and bond returns from 39 countries from 1890 through 2023, taking the longest available period during which each was classified as a developed market. That’s up to 134 years for such markets as the U.S. and the U.K., and as short as four years for Colombia.