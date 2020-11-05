Should you start rotating your stock portfolio? Not because of the election

A possible takeaway from the still-uncertain results of the U.S. election is that Covid-19 didn’t have as big an effect on voting behavior as expected. Yet the pandemic remains the most important factor for investors shifting their portfolios.

Stocks rallied Wednesday despite the unknown surrounding the final outcome. Still, the precedent of the disputed 2000 election suggests that markets—particularly cyclically driven stocks—could remain jittery. President Trump has already signaled his intent to contest the results through the courts should he lose.

Ultimately, though, headline stock indexes are probably able to get comfortable with either result: Donald Trump ensures lower taxes, while Joe Biden has promised more fiscal stimulus. The real question was always how investors should position themselves across sectors and regions. A Republican victory may be better for U.S. stocks and industries like energy, whereas a Democratic one might favor overseas equities and cyclical sectors.

The massive valuation gap that has opened up between high-growth technology companies and “old economy" firms has made the wider question of portfolio rotation ever more pressing for investors. The gulf, which has led U.S. stocks to outperform those elsewhere, has grown so extreme that a reversal could reasonably happen at any point.

However, the outperformance of the technology-heavy Nasdaq on Wednesday is yet another indication that investors should probably stay pat. Equity futures whipsawed overnight as markets priced in different election outcomes, but all the way through the tech sector was almost always ahead of the rest. No matter who wins, the market status quo seems set to prevail.

For starters, it now seems less likely that Democrats will capture both the White House and the Senate, at least until a runoff vote is held in Georgia. A clean sweep might have paved the way for game-changing economic policies. In any case, party politics is a far less powerful driver of sector performance than existing trends such as ultralow interest rates, weaker labor unions, greater macroeconomic uncertainty and the rise of digital technology.

These trends, in place for a decade, have been sharpened by the pandemic. The lack of a clean sweep is bad news for the economy, but the course of the coronavirus remains the determining factor in how much more fiscal and monetary stimulus is deployed. If infection rates worsen enough, further rounds of public spending will probably be unleashed, whoever ends up in the White House.

This doesn’t mean that the stocks worst hit by Covid-19 aren’t set to stage a comeback at some point. Airlines, energy producers and banks would likely get a lift if an effective vaccine was announced, or the outbreak appears better contained. But a contested election isn’t an obvious catalyst for this kind of rotation, and buying into it too early could be painful.

Risk-averse money managers may find a refuge in some traditionally “defensive" sectors like utilities. These shares have done well recently, which many analysts attributed to expectations of a “blue wave"—they then fell almost 1% following Wednesday’s open. Longer term, politics could matter less: Utilities also recovered because they look historically cheap relative to bond yields.

Even if Joe Biden ends up winning the presidency after days of claims and counterclaims, investors should resist the urge to tinker with their holdings. In the absence of an election landslide, vaccine news may offer better reasons for switching tack than a Washington reshuffle.

