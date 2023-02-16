Four stocks to trade ex-dividend; Nestle India Q4 results today
- Nestle India's Q4 profit-after-tax will likely rise 57.2 per cent on-year to ₹608 crore, while dropping 9.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter
Shree Cement, Maan Aluminium, Chambal Fertilisers, and Kothari Sugars are among the stocks that will trade ex-dividend on Thursday. Nestle India will announce its December quarter (Q4FY23) results later in the day.
