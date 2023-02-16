Shree Cement, Maan Aluminium, Chambal Fertilisers, and Kothari Sugars are among the stocks that will trade ex-dividend on Thursday. Nestle India will announce its December quarter (Q4FY23) results later in the day.

When a company turns ex-dividend on a particular date, its stock does not carry the value of the next dividend payment. Usually, an ex-dividend date is set one or two days before the record date.

Shree Cement: Shares of Cement manufacturing company would turn ex-dividend on Thursday. The company had announced an interim dividend of ₹45 per equity share. The record date for the same is 16 February and the dividend will be paid on 1 March.

Shares of Shree Cement were trading 0.095 per cent higher at ₹24,901.40 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's trade. Shree Cement is a large-cap firm with a market capitalization of ₹88,809 crore.

Chambal Fertilisers: The agrochemicals manufacturing company's shares would turn ex-dividend on Thursday. The company had announced an interim dividend of ₹4.50 per equity share. The record date for the same is Thursday and the dividend will be paid on 5 March.

Shares of Chambal Fertilisers fell 0.033% to trade at ₹298.95 per share on the BSE in trade today. Chambal Fertilisers is a mid-cap firm with a market capitalization of ₹12,490 crore.

Maan Aluminium: Shares of the company would also turn ex-dividend on 16 February. The firm had announced an interim dividend of Re 1 per equity share. The record date for the same is Thursday and the dividend will be paid on 4 March.

Kothari Sugars: The distilleries company had announced an interim dividend of Re 0.50 per share. Today is the record date for the same and the stock will trade ex-dividend on 16 February.

Nestle's Q4 revenue may surge up to 17% YoY

Meanwhile, Nestle India is expected to register up to 17.5 per cent on-year growth in revenue to ₹4,394 crore in the the December quarter. The company is scheduled to announce its financial results on Thursday.

Meanwhile, profit-after-tax will likely rise 57.2 per cent on-year to ₹608 crore, while dropping 9.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter from ₹668 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

Brokerages expect Ebitda margins to contract up to 186 basis points to 21.5 per cent in the fourth quarter from 23.4 per cent in the same period a year ago.

