Shree Cement falls 3% as earnings lag behind peers

"Shree lags behind peers in terms of volume growth, with UltraTech/ Ambuja/Dalmia delivering 30%/ 24%/ 24%. The management had raised equity through qualified institutional placement (QIP) at end calendar year 2019 to double capacity to 80mtpa by fiscal 2027. However, the execution has been slower than anticipated, with only one expansion (of 4mpta in East) having been announced to date. Coupled with low dividends (only 11% payout), expect this to result in an increase in cash piles to ₹13,400 crore in FY23 from ₹8500 crore in FY21 will keep return on equity (RoE) subdued".

