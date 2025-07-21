Shree Cement, Orient Bell among key stocks to trade ex-dividend today on 21 July, 2025

Dividend Stocks: Shree Cement and Orient Bell are among the key stocks to trade ex-dividend today, July 21, 2025.

Shree Cement and Orient Bell, along with many others, had determined that July 21, 2025, would be the record date for finalising the list of eligible shareholders for dividends.

To be included on the list of eligible shareholders to receive dividends under the T+1 settlement method, investors had to buy the shares of Shree Cement and Orient Bell at least one day before the recording date.

Dividend Payout and other details Shree Cement Ltd—The Board of Shree Cement had recommended a final dividend of ₹60/- per equity share of ₹10 for FY 2024-25, subject to approval by Members at the upcoming Annual General Meeting of the company.

The company's annual general meeting is scheduled for Monday, August 4, 2025.

While the record date for determining members' entitlement to the final dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, if authorised at the 46th Annual General Meeting, will be Monday, July 21, 2025.

The dividend, if approved, will be paid on or after Tuesday, August 5, 2025.

Also Read | Gold price climbs as focus remains on US trade talks

Orient Bell Limited-The dividend of ₹0.50 (fifty paisa) per equity share (face value ₹10/- per equity share) has been approved and proposed by Orient Bell for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. This is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM.

The Record Date for determining members' entitlement to final dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, will be Monday, July 21, 2025.

Dividends must be paid to shareholders within 30 days of proclamation, after deducting appropriate tax rates at the source.