Shree Cement Q1 Results: Net profit soars 95% to ₹619 crore, revenue up just 2%

Shree Cement Q1 Results: Shree Cement announced its results for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26) today, August 4. The cement stock's consolidated net profit sored 95 percent to ₹619 crore in Q1FY26 versus ₹318 crore in the same period last year.

However, the consolidated revenue of the company rose just 2 percent to ₹4948 crore in the June 2025 quarter from ₹4835 crore in Q1FY25 in the quarter under review.

The company reported a total sales volume of 89.5 lakh tonnes during the quarter. Its operating profit (EBITDA) surged by 34 percent, rising from ₹916 crore in the previous quarter to ₹1,229 crore. Additionally, the share of premium products in the overall trade sales mix saw a notable improvement, increasing to 17.7 percent from 15.6 percent in Q4 FY25.

Shree Cement Ltd’s UAE operations delivered a stellar performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, building on consistent improvements seen over the past two years. Revenue for the quarter stood at AED 181.19 million, registering a strong 19 percent year-on-year growth. Operating profit (EBITDA) witnessed a remarkable surge of 397 percent, rising from AED 9.02 million in the same period last year to AED 44.86 million.

Capex Plans Shree Cement’s capacity expansion plans are progressing steadily, with its integrated cement projects at Jaitaran in Rajasthan and Kodla in Karnataka—each with a planned capacity of 3.0 million tonnes per annum (MTPA)—advancing as per schedule. Once these units are commissioned, the company’s total cement production capacity will rise to 68.8 MTPA.

In line with its long-term vision, Shree Cement continues to actively evaluate opportunities to expand its footprint further. The company remains focused on achieving its ambitious target of reaching 80 MTPA in total cement capacity by the year 2028.

Management commentary In view of the healthy demand outlook in the region, Union Cement Company (UCC), a subsidiary of Shree Cement in the UAE, recently announced a capacity expansion plan. The company will invest AED 110 million to increase its cement manufacturing capacity by 3.0 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

Commenting on the results, Neeraj Akhoury, Managing Director of Shree Cement Ltd, said, “We are pleased to report a strong start to the financial year 2025–26, with robust performance in the first quarter reflecting the resilience of our business model and the dedication of our teams across the organisation. Our revenue and profitability have shown healthy year-on-year growth, driven by our sustained focus on pricing, premiumisation, operational efficiencies, and disciplined cost management.”

He added that the company’s Q1 results reaffirm its strategic focus on innovation, sustainability, and customer-centricity. “We continue to invest in green technologies, digital transformation, and capacity expansion to meet the evolving needs of our stakeholders. As we move forward, we remain committed to delivering long-term value while contributing meaningfully to India’s growth story,” Akhoury said.