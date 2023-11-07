Shree Cement Q2 Result Preview: Improved realisations, lower costs likely to aid per tonne profitability
Q2 Result Preview- Helped by strong cement demand, Shree Cement’s Q2 sales volume may come in at 8.4 mt, rising12% yoy, as per Centrum Institutional Research estimates. This coupled with improved realisations and lower costs may mean Ebitda/ tonne at ₹1,046 thereby may rise 49.1% year-on-year.
Q2 Result: Shree Cement likely benefitted from the strong demand during the July-September quarter, as has been the case with its peers. The cement demand from the infrastructure sector remained strong and with monsoon activity remaining weaker than expected, the construction activities overall did not see much slowdown as has been the case historically in the monsoon impacted September quarter.
