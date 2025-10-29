Shree Cement holds firm on premium pricing even as growth slows in first half
Summary
- The cement maker’s volumes trailed industry growth in the first half of FY26, even as it bets on premium brands to sustain margins and reaffirm its full-year targets.
As large cement makers chase market share, there are concerns over Shree Cement Ltd’s strategy to prioritise a premium selling price over volume.
