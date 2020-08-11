Shree Cement's stock falls 5% on weak Q1 performance

Emkay Global Financial Services in a result note to clients said, "Cement demand recovery has been much better than our estimates and have increased sales volume assumptions by 14.7%/6.6%/5.5% for FY2021/2022/2023. Historically, Shree Cement has been ahead of most of its peers in capacity expansions, which has helped it to gain market share. The company has aggressive growth plans of doubling its capacities in six years, though there has been some delay due to covid-19-led demand disruption. Capex per ton for Shree Cement is much lower than industry peers and believe that the stock will continue to command premium valuations." The brokerage has a hold rating on the stock.